Scope

The Bilingualism section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding bilingualism as functional command of at least two languages and its neurocognitive mechanisms.

Led by Dr. Guillaume Thierry from Bangor University, the Bilingualism section welcomes submissions in various domains of language sciences, which explore the connections between bilingualism and cognitive processes idiosyncratic to language, such as phonological and orthographic processing, lexical integration, syntactic parsing, semantics and pragmatics in comprehension and production, or interactions between bilingualism and domain general cognitive processes, such as perception, attention, emotion, reasoning, memory, and decision-making.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cognitive advantages and detriments of learning a second language at different stages of life

conditions modulating or suppressing activation of bilingual individuals' languages

factors and mechanisms distinguishing bilingual individuals from language learners

factors and methods aiding or hindering second language acquisition in early and late learners

language comprehension and production in relation to other cognitive processes

language mixing and code-switching effects in different contexts

simultaneous activation of bilingual individuals' languages in various situations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the cognitive aspects and implications of bilingualism that can feature corpus analysis, behavioral testing, neuroscientific data, modelling, and any combination of these.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the following SDGs: SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities within and among countries, SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

The Bilingualism section does not consider submissions that focus solely on language acquisition, processing, or use of a single language in the absence of a second or third language that is evaluated, subjected to measures, and/or directly investigated.

However, studies that address the relationship between monolingual development and bilingualism, or the impact of general cognitive processes on bilingual language processing, may be considered if they provide significant insights into the cognitive aspects and implications of bilingualism. Studies of second language learning are also considered, provided they focus on the impact and implications on bilingual functioning when the second language has become functional. Submissions that primarily focus on more basic, monolingual processes without a clear connection to bilingualism are outside the scope of this section.

Should the authors have any doubt about their manuscript being in scope with the section, the editorial office remains at disposal for further support.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of language sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.