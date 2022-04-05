Scope

The Bilingualism section of Frontiers in Language Sciences is dedicated to publishing high-quality empirical, conceptual, and theoretical work, either hypothesis-driven or explorative, that aims to understand the phenomenon of bilingualism and the cognitive mechanisms, specific or generic, underlying it.

Today, more than half of the population of the world speaks two languages or more. Bilingualism, or the ability to understand and communicate in at least two languages, is thus on the path to becoming the norm. Whilst diversified exposure to languages in early childhood has been shown to confer a number of advantages to the developing mind, the full mastery of a second language in later life has been associated with various benefits for the beholder, ranging from greater learning ability to enhanced creativity, via better communication skills, heightened cognitive performance, and mental resilience in old age, to name only a few.

Validating (or invalidating) such claims thus appears to be a crucial and timely scientific objective, not only because of the potential impact and applications expected from such results, but also because of the considerable insights that can be gained regarding the cognitive bases of language processing in general.

The Bilingualism section of Frontiers in Language Sciences is dedicated to publishing high-quality empirical, conceptual, and theoretical work, either hypothesis-driven or explorative, that aims to understand the phenomenon of bilingualism and the cognitive mechanisms, specific or generic, underlying it.

We will give consideration to submission of works that tackle e.g., the factors and mechanisms that distinguish a bilingual person from a language learner, the cognitive advantages and/or detriments resulting from learning a second language at various stages of life (early life, adolescence, adulthood, old age) and in different settings (education, immersion, work environment), the factors and methods that help or hinder second language acquisition in early and late learners, the positive or negative effects of language mixing and code-switching in various contexts, the extent to which the two languages of a bilingual individual are simultaneous active in various situations, and the conditions under which such activation is modulated or suppressed, as well as works that shed light on the relationship between language comprehension and/or production and other cognitive processes such as attention, inhibitory control, memory, affect, intelligence, decision making, and creativity.

We particularly encourage hypothesis-driven empirical work reporting results from experiments using methods that offer both qualitative and quantitative measures, and which can thus be assessed and validated using statistical methods, such as corpus analyses, reactions times modelling, error analyses, computational modelling, skin conductance, eye-tracking, electroencephalography, magnetoencephalography, functional magnetic resonance imaging, near-infrared spectroscopy, transcranial magnetic stimulation, transcranial direct current stimulation, etc.