Scope

The Language Processing section of Frontiers in Language Sciences publishes high-quality fundamental and applied empirical research across all aspects of language processing, an important part of language sciences that examines the neural and cognitive basis of the language faculty and language use. The aim of this section is to advance research that elucidates the nature and mechanism of language processing and its interaction with other cognitive and behavioral capabilities. This section serves as a forum for scientists with different backgrounds and perspectives to exchange findings and opinions on key questions in the field.

The section solicits original research or review on empirical studies from a variety of disciplines, such as cognitive neuroscience, psychology, linguistics, and computer sciences. Published articles are expected to use methodology and techniques including behavioral approaches, structural and functional neuroimaging, electrophysiology, computational approaches, lesion-based research, genetics, or any other relevant approach.

Topics covered by this section include but are not limited to:

Morphological and syntactic processing

Semantic processing and knowledge representation

Processing of discourse, narrative, and other forms of naturalistic stimulus

Metaphor processing

Language comprehension at all levels of linguistic structures

Relations between language and other domains of cognition and human behaviors

Prosody processing

Pragmatic processing

Processing of sign language

The published work in this section must contribute insights to language processing. Original theoretical articles on linguistics do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to the other sections or more specialized journals.

Language processing is a complex and multifaceted function and a central topic in language science. Therefore, the topics of interest of this section inevitably overlap with those of the other sections of Frontiers in Language Sciences. While this section is dedicated to the intricate processes of language, it publishes articles with substantial novelty or implications on relevant subjects. This section operates in close collaboration with the other sections.