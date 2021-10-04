Scope

The Language Processing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the neural and cognitive basis of language faculty and language use.

Led by Dr. Qing Cai from East China Normal University, the Language Processing section welcomes submissions in the various domains of language sciences, which connect interdisciplinary perspectives to advance the understanding of language processing and its interaction with other cognitive and behavioral capabilities.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

language comprehension and production at all levels of linguistic structures and across different language forms (including sign language)

pragmatic processing

processing of discourse, narrative, and naturalistic stimulus

relations between language and other domains of cognition and human behaviors

semantic processing and knowledge representation

syntactic and morphological processing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the nature and mechanisms of language processing, contributing insights to this complex and multifaceted function within language science.

Submissions that do lack clear insights connecting neural and cognitive basis to language processing do not fall within the scope of the section.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities within and among countries.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of language sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.