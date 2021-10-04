Scope

The Psycholinguistics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the cognitive and psychological processes underlying human language production and comprehension.

Led by Dr. Matthew Crocker from Saarland University, the Psycholinguistics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of language sciences, which explore the connections between linguistic signals and their meanings, as well as their relation to other cognitive systems and communicative contexts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

auditory and visual language perception

cognitive architectures, mechanisms, and representations in language processing

developmental and evolutionary explanations of language use

discourse-level language processing

individual differences and variability in language behavior

language use across the lifespan

multi-modal language use, including gaze and gesture

pragmatic aspects of language processing

rational explanations of language use

semantic aspects of language processing

situated and embodied language use

syntactic aspects of language processing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the cognitive processes and mechanisms involved in human language production and comprehension, as well as their relation to other cognitive systems and communicative contexts.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the following Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs): SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities within and among countries.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of language sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.