Scope

The Psycholinguistics section of Frontiers in Language Sciences seeks to publish high quality empirical, theoretical and computational modelling contributions to our understanding of the cognitive architectures, mechanisms and representations that subserve the human capacity to produce and comprehend language.

The Psycholinguistics section of Frontiers in Language Sciences seeks to publish high quality empirical, theoretical and computational modelling contributions to our understanding of the cognitive architectures, mechanisms and representations that subserve the human capacity to produce and comprehend language. The Psycholinguistics section is concerned with research across all levels of the mapping between signal and meaning, from early auditory and visual language perception through to syntactic, semantic, pragmatic and discourse levels. Contributions that relate theories of language use to rational, developmental and evolutionary explanations are encouraged, as is research that examines individual differences, variability in behaviour, and language use across the lifespan.

It is also recognised that language use is not something that takes place in a vacuum, but is directly influenced by (a) other cognitive systems, from perception and action to more general inference and reasoning, (b) the immediate visual environment including other interlocutors, and (c) the demands of specific communicative tasks and goals. The Psycholinguistics section therefore also consider research examining situated, embodied, and multi-modal language use, including interaction with gaze and gesture, across the full breadth of communicative settings.

This section welcomes empirical studies based on both online behavioural (e.g. reaction times, eye-movements) and neurophysiological methods (e.g. event-related potentials, MEG, fMRI) as well as off-line evidence (e.g. questionnaire and corpus-based), with an emphasis on research that advances our theoretical understanding of linguistic processes. Importantly, in order to advance the field, the interpretation of experiments should not be done in isolation, but also reconciled with extant, including contradictory, findings. Theoretical and computational modelling papers are also encouraged, but should similarly address both supporting as well as contradictory data as much as possible. Research which directly seeks to reconcile – or explain – diverging empirical results and theoretical positions is particularly encouraged.

Submissions in more applied areas of psycholinguistics, such as language teaching, translation and interpreting, may be better suited to other Frontiers journals.