Scope

The Advanced Technologies for Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative engineering solutions for personalized medicine and patient-tailored medical devices.

Led by Prof. Chiara Tonda-Turo from Politecnico di Torino, the Advanced Technologies for Medicine section covers trans-discipline and trans-sector methods to advance breakthroughs in the medical field by developing cutting-edge biomedical technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

additive manufacturing for patient-specific devices

bioelectronic devices (wearable, implantable, ingestible)

bioreactors

biosensors

implantable medical devices

in vitro experimental models

nanotechnologies for personalized medicine

organ-on-chip (OoC)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, development, and application of advanced technologies in medicine, with a focus on improving patient care and outcomes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of medical engineering technologies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.