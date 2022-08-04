saad abdullah
Mälardalen University
Västerås, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
Mälardalen University
Västerås, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
University of Minho
Braga, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
South Dakota State University
Brookings, United States
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
Kristiania University College
Oslo, Norway
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
Brunel University London
Uxbridge, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
Maastricht University
Maastricht, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
Institute of eHealth, FH Joanneum
Graz, Austria
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Western Switzerland
Delémont, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
Institute of BioRobotics, Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies
Pontedera, Italy
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
Center for Nanotechnology Innovation, Italian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
KIIT University
Bhubaneswar, India
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
Boehringer Ingelheim
Ingelheim, Germany
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine
University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Community Reviewer
Advanced Technologies for Medicine