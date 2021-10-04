Scope

The Clinical Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing biomedical engineering applications in patient care.

The Clinical Engineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of medical engineering, which connect innovative methodologies and technologies to clinical management of patients.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

devices and systems for wellness assessment (machine learning, deep learning)

patient care and disease management

remote monitoring technologies for disease prevention and/or follow-up

technological and methodological tools for solving clinical problems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the clinical application of the reported research, emphasizing the practical implementation of biomedical engineering advancements in clinical practice.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

Submissions dealing with fundamental and basic research in medical engineering, as well as computational and data science applications, do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to other sections of Frontiers in Medical Engineering.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of medical engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.