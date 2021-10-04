Scope

The Computational Medicine section is dedicated to publishing fundamental, applied, and translational research focused on advancing computational algorithms and tools in biomedicine.

Led by Dr. Georgia Tourassi from Oak Ridge National Laboratory (DOE), the Computational Medicine section welcomes submissions in the various domains of medical engineering, which connect computational work with translational components in disease diagnosis, treatment, prognosis, and management.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

AI-enabled computational medicine applications

computational disease models

computational models of healthcare delivery

computational models of population health

data-driven personalized medicine

Submissions should contribute new insights into computational and algorithmic aspects of disease processes and healthcare delivery. AI-driven subthemes such as machine learning for computational disease models, AI-powered personalized medicine, deep learning in healthcare delivery, AI-driven population health modelling, and integration of AI in disease prognosis, diagnosis, and management are within scope and encouraged.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

Studies restricted to fundamental computational work without direct translational component in the context of disease diagnosis, treatment, prognosis, and management do not fall within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of medical engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.