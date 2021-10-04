Scope

The Medical Engineering Materials section is dedicated to publishing fundamental and applied research focused on innovative materials and their applications in medical engineering.

The Medical Engineering Materials section welcomes submissions in the various domains of medical engineering materials, with a focus on the design of materials, as well as their biological relevance for specific applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioelectronics

biofabrication

biointerfaces

biomaterials

biosensors

instrumentation

microfluidics

nanomedicine

new diagnostic tools

TERM

wearables

3D cell culture systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, development, and application of novel materials in medical engineering. Studies on any tissue or organ is within the scope of this section.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of medical engineering materials to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.