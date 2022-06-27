Mission & scope

Translation of Medical Technologies to the patient – bench-to-bedside – is one of the global multidisciplinary challenges of our time, offering a vision of new diagnostics and therapies which have the power to address significant healthcare unmet needs and contribute significantly to the global bioeconomy. A key aim of innovative technologies is to address a global challenge, Healthy Ageing. Communities worldwide are living longer with an increasing number of chronic and acute conditions present across these ageing communities. New innovative technologies can help to maintain healthy lives in our ageing populations by addressing major chronic and acute clinical conditions. Scientific disciplines in biology and molecular approaches have revealed the potential for new drugs and treatments, however, there are still significant gaps in the enabling technologies and supporting medical technology devices which need addressing. These future technologies require the skillsets of a diverse academic base crossing many scientific and engineering communities. To bring new approaches to the clinic, many facets of the field must be determined and defined to the standards and rigour of the scientific, regulatory and clinical communities. With the increase in innovative technologies and regenerative therapies aiming for the clinic, there are key challenges in delivery systems, metrology, quantitative and computational modelling, data throughput, multimodal approaches for the characterisation of disease and treatments, physiological and biochemical monitoring of clinical treatments and tools, technology integration and automation.

This Frontiers journal sets out to provide an open approach where the new advances in this field can address these challenges in an on-line community. Frontiers in Medical Technology encourages submission of Original Research Articles, Rapid ‘Hot topics’ communications, Reviews, and Mini Reviews. Our aim is to provide a forum for cross-disciplinary leaders, researchers and students who can work in R&D in industry, academic and public not for profit sectors, as well as at the interfaces between these sectors in the Medical Technology milieu. In this ‘open collaborative community’ we provide a unique platform for dissemination and review of innovations.

Our journal will cover broad areas critical to this mission such as: Cardiovascular Medtech, Pharmaceutical Innovations, Nano-Based Drug Delivery, Regulatory Affairs and Medtech Data Analytics.

Many of these disciplines require underpinning biological understanding of human cells and tissues alongside scalable control and delivery systems ranging from the macro to the nanoscale engineering and materials. Instrumentation design, development and optimisation is part of the scope with a focus on clinical need. Using innovative approaches to meet these challenges forms part of all these sectors. Defining the regulation and data analytic approaches underpinning medical technology lies side by side with research and development of these new technologies. We encourage translational articles which span from discovery through to ‘First in man’ trials.

In line with the Frontiers mission, we aim to ‘build on successful science and make it even more powerful by ensuring it is openly available. This way, society will be able to generate more knowledge and accelerate innovation, health and prosperity for all.’