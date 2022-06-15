Mission & scope

Frontiers in Medical Technology is a multidisciplinary journal which explores innovative solutions to maintain healthy lives and contribute to the global bioeconomy by addressing key medical and healthcare needs.

Led by Field Chief Editor Alicia Jennifer El Haj (University of Birmingham, UK), the journal is indexed in Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI), PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, and the DOAJ, among others. Frontiers in Medical Technology aims to improve diagnostics and therapies by publishing research that advances innovative technologies and supporting medical technology devices.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

animal models in medical translation

cardiovascular medtech

diagnostic and therapeutic devices

medtech data analytics

nano-based drug delivery

pharmaceutical innovation

regenerative technologies

regulatory affairs.

With the increase in innovative technologies and regenerative therapies aimed for clinical usage, there are key challenges which must be addressed. Submission on delivery systems, metrology, quantitative and computational modelling, data throughput, multimodal approaches for the characterisation of disease and treatments, physiological and biochemical monitoring of clinical treatments and tools, technology integration and automation are of particular interest. The journal also encourages translational articles - from discovery through to ‘first in man’ trials – and those that bridge the gap between innovative technologies and healthy aging. Furthermore, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Patient case studies or reports that do not contribute to the advancement of medical technology are not appropriate for this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Medical Technology is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.