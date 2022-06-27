Scope

Medical implant and device technology has revolutionised the treatment options available to clinicians, in particular over the last 25 years. Arguably some of the greatest advances have been in the cardiovascular implant and device domain, where for example, stent angioplasty has revolutionised the treatment of atherosclerosis, leading to the saving of many lives and to a significant reduction in the reliance on coronary bypass surgery.

Cardiovascular MedTech speciality section is multi-disciplinary. The generation of fundamental understanding and the development of new technologies and treatments requires critical input from a broad range of domains, including analytical and computational mechanics (solids and fluids), materials science, biomaterials, cell and tissue mechanics and mechanobiology, molecular biology, pharmacology, imaging technology, electrical and electronic engineering, in-vitro, ex-vivo and in-vivo testing, rapid and additive manufacturing, and data analytics.

Building on the outstanding positive impact on human health and well-being that has been achieved to date through the development of technologies and treatments, the mission of the Cardiovascular MedTech is to provide an international peer-reviewed platform to promote and disseminate the very best quality research in the broad cardiovascular medical technology domain, to ensure the continued rapid and impactful development of the field.

The section welcomes high quality papers across a broad range of topics that are relevant to cardiovascular medical implants and devices, applied to the coronary system (including coronary vasculature and structural heart), the broader vascular system (including abdominal, thoracic, peripheral and cerebral vasculature, etc.), and the associated diseases and conditions of these systems. Both fundamental and applied studies are welcome, ideally of a multi-disciplinary nature as appropriate to the topic. Studies involving mathematical and computational modelling must be incorporate or make reference to experimental and/or clinical evidence to support validation. Application areas can include, but are not limited to, permanent and biodegradable implants and devices, delivery technologies, smart implants and devices, electrical stimulation and denervation, soft-robotics, device control and actuation.