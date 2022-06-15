Scope

The Cardiovascular Medtech section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the broad cardiovascular medical technology field to have a positive impact on human health globally.

Led by Prof. Stephane Avril from MINES Saint-Etienne, Institut Mines-Télécom, the Cardiovascular Medtech section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cardiovascular medical implants and devices, which connect interdisciplinary fields to improve treatment options and patient outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biodegradable implants and devices

coronary system and structural heart applications

delivery technologies

device control and actuation

electrical stimulation and denervation

imaging technology

in-vitro, ex-vivo, and in-vivo testing

materials science and biomaterials

molecular biology and pharmacology

soft robotics

vascular system applications

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, application, and impact of cardiovascular medical technology. Both fundamental and applied studies are welcome, ideally of a multi-disciplinary nature as appropriate to the topic.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

Submissions that lack a clear focus on cardiovascular technology are out of scope for this section. Studies primarily centered on general medical treatments or basic research without a fundamental basis in cardiovascular devices are also excluded.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medical implants and devices to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.