Scope

The Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative medical technologies that enhance diagnostics and treatment.

Led by Prof. Dinesh Kumar from RMIT University, the Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices section welcomes submissions in the various domains of medical technology, which connect engineering and medicine to improve performance of devices, and ultimately patient outcomes and well-being.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

active implantable medical devices for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes

assistive, diagnostic, or rehabilitative technologies

surgical instrumentation

wearable, ingestible, or non-invasive sensors, stimulators, and actuators

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, application, and impact of diagnostic and therapeutic devices in the medical field. Hypothesis-driven research outcomes should be supported by statistically relevant, clinical or pre-clinical data relating to in vivo, in vitro or in silico experimentation that demonstrates the benefits and shortcomings of the diagnostic and therapeutic technology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which contribute to Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices section does not consider submissions focused solely on chronic disease management, unless they have a fundamental basis in device development or application. Additionally, purely theoretical modeling studies are outside the scope of this section, unless they are accompanied by experimental validation or have a fundamental basis in device design and implementation.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of medical technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.