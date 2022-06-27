Scope

At the intersection of engineering and medicine lies a wealth of innovative, clever and life-changing diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. These can only be realized through collaborative research that blurs the line between the two distinct fields of study. Together, we have overcome deafness with cochlear implants. We have seen astonishing progress made towards the restoration of vision to the blind. Recent advances in prediction of seizures are protecting people vulnerable to epilepsy. But this is only the beginning.

Frontiers in Medical Technology’s specialty section on Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices is the embodiment of multi-disciplinary research and provides new opportunities to share leading edge discoveries in a forum that encourages innovation and pushes the boundaries of human technological achievement.

The overarching mission of this special section is to provide a highly relevant, internationally recognized, peer-reviewed, scholarly platform for the dissemination of novel research in the field of medical devices that provide diagnostic data or deliver therapeutic benefits for the prediction of disease progression, or improvement of well-being and performance respectively.

We invite high quality, impactful manuscripts that relate to the topic areas listed below. Hypothesis-driven research outcomes should be supported by statistically relevant, clinical or pre-clinical data relating to in vivo, in vitro or in silico experimentation that demonstrates the benefits and shortcomings of the diagnostic and therapeutic technology.

Topics of interest but are not limited to:

● Active implantable medical devices for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes

● Wearable, ingestible or non-invasive sensors, stimulators and actuators

● Assistive, diagnostic or rehabilitative technologies

● Surgical instrumentation

Keywords: medical devices, surgical instrumentation, active implantable medical devices, wearable technologies, ingestibles, non-invasive sensing, therapeutic devices