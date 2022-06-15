Scope

The Medtech Data Analytics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring data-driven models and analytics in the medical field.

Led by Dr. Maria Del Carmen Valdés Hernández from the University of Edinburgh, the Medtech Data Analytics section welcomes submissions in various domains of medical data analytics, which address the challenges and opportunities in leveraging healthcare data for improved outcomes.

"Data"in this context includes genetic data, image data (such as brain MRI/CT), and data from wearable devices, among other types. "Data analytics" encompasses a wide array of analytical methodologies including descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. Additionally, this includes the use of various data processing, visualization, and reporting tools, as well as data mining programs and open-source languages. Submissions should cover technological areas within these definitions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare

clinical phenotyping and personalized medicine

data mining and knowledge discovery in medical data

deep learning applications in medical data analysis

disease diagnostic data-driven models

disease profiling and predictive analysis

healthcare cost and service modeling

healthcare workflow mining and analytics

hospital readmission and patient length of stay analytics

medical expert systems and decision support systems

medical imaging labels generation

medical internet of things (IoT) and sensor data quality and reliability

natural language processing and text mining in healthcare

real-time visualization techniques for medical data analysis

social media and cloud-computing based analytics for public health

surgery planning and evidence-based recommender systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about leveraging emerging techniques to help explore analytics in big medical data applications. Both traditional signal processing techniques and recent artificial intelligence methods are welcomed.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Medtech Data Analytics section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on cell biology or regenerative medicine, as these topics fall outside the scope of data-driven medical technology research. However, studies that incorporate data analytics in the context of these fields, such as personalized medicine or medical imaging, may be considered. Studies pertaining to data acquisition tools are also welcomed, provided they contribute to the field of medical data analytics. Additionally, submissions that do not emphasize the application of data analytics in medical technology development or implementation are not suitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of medical data analytics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.