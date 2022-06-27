Scope

The Nano-Based Drug Delivery section of Frontiers in Medical Technology publishes pioneering research in the field of nanotechnology for drug delivery purposes. The section focuses on nanotechnology for therapeutic, diagnostic and theranostic applications, and, within this context, both theoretical and interpretative studies as well as applied research are welcome.

The overarching mission is to provide visibility for new nanomedicines for a broad range of therapeutic applications (cancer as well as other diseases). As such, the section offers the readers an invaluable collection of thorough studies reporting the design, characterisation, in vitro and in vivo outcomes of nanomedicine-based drug delivery systems.

The aim is to support the continuous development of nanomedicines and expand the number of their applications. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to: nanoparticles, liposomes, micelles, nanoemulsions, polymer-protein/drug conjugates, dendrimers, nanocrystals, polymeric vesicles, antibody-drug conjugates, nanogels, nanotubes, etc. Furthermore, the investigation of the new drug delivery platforms alone, without a drug, and their interaction with biological systems is of interest.

It is important to highlight that a thorough characterization of such delivery systems is key to push forward the know-how in this research area, and, as such, it is a mandatory requirement for all the outputs published within this section.