Scope

The Nano-Based Drug Delivery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of nanotechnology for therapeutic, diagnostic, theranostic, and drug delivery applications.

Led by Prof. Gianfranco Pasut from the University of Padua, the Nano-Based Drug Delivery section welcomes submissions in various domains of nanomedicine, which contribute to the development and expansion of therapeutic applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antibody-drug conjugates

dendrimers

in vitro and in vivo outcomes of nanomedicine-based drug delivery systems

investigations of new drug delivery platforms alone, without a drug, and their interactions with biological systems

liposomes

micelles

nanocrystals

nanogels

nanoparticles

nanotubes

nanoemulsions

polymeric vesicles

polymer-protein/drug conjugates

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, characterization, and interaction of nanomedicine-based drug delivery systems with biological systems. To be accepted for publication in this section, submissions should outline a thorough characterization of such delivery systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

Submissions focusing on traditional drug delivery methods or studies unrelated to the development and application of nanoscale drug delivery systems are out of scope for the section. However, clinical trials with a nanotechnology component are welcome. Research on general pharmacology or drug discovery without a specific focus on nano-based approaches is also excluded, and can be submitted to Frontiers in Pharmacology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nanomedicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.