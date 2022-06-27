Scope

Pharmaceutical Innovation, a section of Frontiers in Medical Technology, publishes thoroughly peer-reviewed research and innovation outcomes based on solid scientific evidence, in the fields of pharmaceutical sciences, including original drug design and development, advances in therapeutics, and meta-analyses on the impact of pharmacological data, use of medicines, environmental factors, genotoxicity and more. We seek for studies with an emphasis on comparing new products against existing conventional (gold standard) solutions, contributing to the advancement of cutting-edge medical technologies. We are keen on publishing findings on new technologies and products which are better aligned with the 3R policy on animal science compared to current point-of-care solutions. We also wish to focus on development of products which are more cost effective, efficient, environmentally friendly and less toxic or harmful for patients and the environment.

The range of articles considered for this section includes technological advancements in all areas of pharmaceutical sciences, from in vitro to in vivo to in silico technologies, infections to non-transmittable diseases, cosmeceuticals to biologics, medicinal chemistry to pharmacovigilance, smart materials to artificial small molecules, rational design to High Throughput Screenings, and animal models to research-driven clinical trials.

Our purpose is to help promote innovation in pharmaceutical technologies to improve treatment practices in clinical settings, industry and the community.