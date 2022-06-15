Scope

The Pharmaceutical Innovation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing pharmaceutical sciences and technologies.

Led by Prof. Miguel A. R. B. Castanho from the University of Lisbon, the Pharmaceutical Innovation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pharmaceutical sciences, which aim to enhance the understanding and development of innovative solutions in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal models and research-driven clinical trials

artificial small molecules and smart materials

biologics and cosmeceuticals

environmental factors and genotoxicity

in silico, in vitro, and in vivo technologies

medicinal chemistry and pharmacovigilance

original drug design and development

rational design and high throughput screenings

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and impact of pharmaceutical technologies, with a focus on improving treatment practices in clinical settings, industry, and the community. Studies with an emphasis on comparing new products against existing conventional (gold standard) solutions, contributing to the advancement of cutting-edge medical technologies are encouraged. The section also focuses on the development of products which are more cost effective, efficient, environmentally friendly and less toxic or harmful for patients and the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

Submissions primarily focusing on clinical trials and drug development processes without a strong innovation component are out of scope for this section. Additionally, studies emphasizing the evaluation of drug efficacy, safety, or pharmacokinetics without a significant contribution to the advancement of pharmaceutical sciences and technologies are excluded.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pharmaceutical sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.