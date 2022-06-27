sarah harriet cartmell
Faculty of Science and Engineering, The University of Manchester
Manchester , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Regenerative Technologies
Faculty of Science and Engineering, The University of Manchester
Manchester , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Regenerative Technologies
University of Bradford
Bradford , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Regenerative Technologies
University of Southampton
Southampton , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Regenerative Technologies
Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
Bangalore , India
Associate Editor
Regenerative Technologies
Department of Chemistry, University of Aveiro
Aveiro , Portugal
Associate Editor
Regenerative Technologies
VIT University
Vellore , India
Associate Editor
Regenerative Technologies
Department of Materials, School of Natural Sciences, Faculty of Science and Engineering, The University of Manchester
Manchester , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Regenerative Technologies
The University of Sheffield
Sheffield , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Regenerative Technologies
Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
Kaohsiung , Taiwan
Associate Editor
Regenerative Technologies
University College Dublin
Dublin , Ireland
Associate Editor
Regenerative Technologies
Department of Mechanical, Aerospace and Civil Engineering, Faculty of Science and Engineering, The University of Manchester
Manchester , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Regenerative Technologies
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid , Spain
Associate Editor
Regenerative Technologies
University of Leeds
Leeds , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Regenerative Technologies
Division of Pathology, Department of Laboratory Medicine, Karolinska Institutet (KI)
Huddinge , Sweden
Associate Editor
Regenerative Technologies
Polytechnic Institute of Leiria
Leiria , Portugal
Associate Editor
Regenerative Technologies
University of Calcutta
Kolkata , India
Associate Editor
Regenerative Technologies