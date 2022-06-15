Scope

The Regulatory Affairs section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research that examines the impact of regulatory requirements across diverse health-related fields.

Led by Prof. Om V. Singh, Johns Hopkins University, and Prof. Paolo Angelo Cortesi, Univeristy of Milano-Bicocca, the section welcomes submissions that advance regulatory science by addressing the challenges and opportunities at the interface of regulatory requirements, clinical development, and post-authorization monitoring.

Manuscripts are invited on a wide range of topics, including but not limited to:

Benefit–risk profile evaluation methods and frameworks

Clinical development strategies and regulatory pathways

Health technology assessment (HTA) and comparative effectiveness research

Innovative and adaptive clinical trial designs

Regulatory aspects of precision medicine and companion diagnostics

Biomarkers and surrogate endpoints in regulatory decision-making

Regulatory considerations for medical devices, in vitro diagnostics (IVDs), and combination products

Regulatory science for advanced therapies (cell, gene, and tissue-engineered products)

Real-world evidence and big data analytics in regulatory submissions and post-market monitoring

Digital health technologies, software as a medical device (SaMD), and AI/ML-enabled tools

Post-authorization safety studies (PASS) and pharmacovigilance innovations

Therapeutic risk management and risk minimization strategies

Regulatory frameworks for antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and infectious disease countermeasures

Methods to promote/evaluate adherence to practice guidelines and public health measures

Regulatory considerations for vaccines, biologics, and biosimilars

Pediatric, geriatric, and rare disease regulatory pathways

Global harmonization efforts (ICH, IMDRF, WHO) and regional regulatory policy analysis

Regulatory implications of sustainability and environmental risk assessment in healthcare products

Submissions should provide detailed and rigorous analysis of how regulatory requirements influence the development, authorization, and monitoring of health technologies and treatments. Both applied and methodological research are encouraged. The section seeks to bridge the domains of clinical development, marketing authorization, reimbursement, post-authorization monitoring, and medical adherence—ultimately benefiting patients through the availability of effective, safe, affordable, and sustainable healthcare solutions.

In alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), the section particularly welcomes research that supports safe, equitable, and sustainable healthcare outcomes worldwide.

Submissions that do not directly address regulatory processes, policies, or compliance in healthcare and the life sciences—such as physical therapy practices or healthcare facility design—fall outside the scope of this section.

As a multidisciplinary platform, Regulatory Affairs is at the forefront of disseminating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in regulatory science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the global community.