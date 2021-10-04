Mission & scope

Frontiers in Microbiomes is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the study of microbiomes and their influence on the world around us.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Angela Kent (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA), this DOAJ indexed journal welcomes submissions that bridge the gap between microbiology and fields such as ecology, genomics, environmental science, and health. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

environmental microbiomes

host microbiome

human health and disease

nutrition, metabolism and the microbiome

omics approaches

pregnancy and early development.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. The journal's scope emphasizes question- or hypothesis-driven research that advances our understanding of how microbiomes generate positive or negative outcomes for their hosts (model and non-model organisms) and environments, both natural and managed systems. Investigations of microbiomes across temporal and/or spatial scales are encouraged.

Manuscripts characterizing single microbial isolates, and observational microbiome surveys are outside of the scope of this journal.

Frontiers in Microbiomes is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.