angela kent
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Champaign, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Microbiomes
Dalhousie University
Halifax, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Omics Approaches
University of Groningen
Groningen, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Environmental Microbiomes
National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (Netherlands)
Bilthoven, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Host and Microbe Associations
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
North-West University
Potchefstroom, South Africa
Associate Editor
Host and Microbe Associations
University of Granada
Granada, Spain
Associate Editor
Host and Microbe Associations
Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, United States
Associate Editor
Host and Microbe Associations
Telethon Kids Institute, University of Western Australia
Nedlands, Australia
Associate Editor
Omics Approaches
National Cancer Institute (NIH)
Rockville, United States
Associate Editor
Omics Approaches
Wageningen University and Research
Wageningen, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Host and Microbe Associations
Principe Felipe Research Center (CIPF)
Valencia, Spain
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (DOE)
Richland, United States
Associate Editor
Omics Approaches
Washington State University Health Sciences Spokane
Spokane, United States
Associate Editor
Nutrition, Metabolism and the Microbiome
Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry, University of Southern California
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Host and Microbe Associations
Ramón y Cajal Institute for Health Research
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Host and Microbe Associations