Scope

The Bioinformatics and Artificial Intelligence for Molecular Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application and development of data-driven methods in molecular medicine.

Led by Dr. Frank Emmert-Streib from Tampere University, the Bioinformatics and Artificial Intelligence for Molecular Medicine section welcomes submissions in the various domains of bioinformatics and artificial intelligence, which connect and enhance our understanding of molecular medicine.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biomarker analysis

biomedical text mining

data integration

data visualization

deep learning methods

digital twin

explainable AI methods

exploratory data analysis

high-dimensional methods

natural language processing

network-based approaches

new machine learning paradigms

predictive models

prognostic methods

statistical evaluations

transfer learning

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application or development of data-driven methods for diagnostic, prognostic, predictive, or exploratory studies in molecular medicine.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the biomarker analysis, biomedical text mining, data integration, data visualization, deep learning methods, digital twin, explainable AI methods, exploratory data analysis, high-dimensional methods, natural language processing, network-based approaches, new machine learning paradigms, predictive models, prognostic methods, statistical evaluations, and transfer learning in molecular medicine and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Bioinformatics and Artificial Intelligence for Molecular Medicine section does not consider submissions focused on clinical case studies. The primary emphasis of this section is on the development and application of computational methods and artificial intelligence techniques for molecular medicine research, including biomarker analysis, biomedical text mining, data integration, data visualization, deep learning methods, digital twin, explainable AI methods, exploratory data analysis, high-dimensional methods, natural language processing, network-based approaches, new machine learning paradigms, predictive models, prognostic methods, statistical evaluations, and transfer learning.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bioinformatics and artificial intelligence to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.