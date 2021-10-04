Scope

The Gene and Virotherapy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of gene and virotherapy in molecular medicine.

Led by Professor Vincenzo Cerullo from the University of Helsinki, the Gene and Virotherapy section welcomes submissions in various domains of gene and virotherapy, which aim to enhance the development and effectiveness of gene delivery platforms and therapeutic strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

gene therapy for genetic diseases

gene and virus immunotherapy for cancer

therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines

viral and non-viral gene delivery platform development

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, improvement, and application of gene and virotherapy approaches to address challenging diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the gene therapy for genetic diseases, gene and virus immunotherapy for cancer, therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines, and viral and non-viral gene delivery platform development (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of gene and virotherapy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.