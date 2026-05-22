Frontiers in Molecular Medicine

Original Research
Published on 22 May 2026
Blood biomarkers and atrial remodeling in patients at risk of atrial fibrillation
in Molecular Medicine for Cardiology
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Original Research
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in Molecular Medicine for Cardiology
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