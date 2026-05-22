 Skip to main content
Type at least 3 characters

18 articles

articles

Original Research

Published on 06 Jan 2025

Immune-checkpoint-inhibitor therapy directed against PD-L1 is tolerated in the heart without manifestation of cardiac inflammation in a preclinical reversible melanoma mouse model

in Molecular Medicine for Cardiology

  • Caroline Schoenherr
  • Stefan Pietzsch
  • Cristina Barca
  • Franziska E. Müller
  • Frauke S. Bahr
  • Martina Kasten
  • Andre Zeug
  • Sergej Erschow
  • Christine S. Falk
  • Evgeni Ponimaskin
Frontiers in Molecular Medicine
doi 10.3389/fmmed.2024.1487526
  • 4,856 views
  • 1 citation