Scope

The Molecular Pathology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring molecular and cellular mechanisms causing human diseases.

Led by Dr. Noah Weisleder from University of Kentucky, the Molecular Pathology section welcomes submissions in various domains of molecular pathology, which aim to enhance the understanding of human disease and develop new diagnostic and therapeutic tools.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment of molecular changes associated with human disease states

characterization of novel models of human diseases

development of predictive biomarkers for disease progression or treatment efficacy

immune response studies for diagnosing and classifying human diseases

molecular diagnostic methods evaluating nucleic acids or proteins

pathogenic mechanisms involving molecular or cellular changes in any tissue type

quantitative examination of molecules within organs, tissues, or bodily fluids

translational studies using human cells or tissues to understand the molecular basis of disease

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular components of organs, tissues, cells, and fluids of humans and model organisms, contributing to the progression of various disorders.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Molecular Pathology section does not consider studies focusing on molecular profiling of pathogens, antimicrobial resistance, and non-pathological aspects such as general physiology or biochemistry without a fundamental basis in disease mechanisms. However, next generation RNA and DNA sequencing may be considered if they provide significant insight into molecular and cellular mechanisms of disease. Submissions that primarily focus on clinical treatment outcomes or epidemiological studies without a molecular basis are not suitable for this section. Profiling studies and bioinformatic investigations of publicly available genomic/transcriptomic data are also excluded for consideration unless they contribute to the understanding of molecular and cellular mechanisms of human diseases.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular pathology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.