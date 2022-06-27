Mission & scope

Frontiers in Nephrology is a newly founded journal in the renowned series of Frontiers journal with the aim to cover all main aspects of the expanding area of experimental and clinical nephrology. Field Chief Editor, Vladimir Tesar, is supported by the outstanding Editorial Board of the leading experts in not only clinical nephrology and more specifically glomerular disease, critical care nephrology, blood purification and kidney transplantation, but also in onconephrology and palliative nephrology.

The aim of this open-access journal is to enhance access to the recent advances in nephrology and to stimulate fruitful discussion on the most important topics among researchers and clinicians.

The last few years have been characterized by the progress in the understanding of the pathogenesis of kidney diseases by the increasing interest of nephrologists not only in renal replacement therapy, but namely in early diagnostics and treatment of renal disease. Clinical nephrology now encompasses broad area implementing the progress in genetics, immunology and imaging. Renal replacement in frail elderly patients with many comorbidities is to weighed in terms of risks and benefits against the potential of palliative renal care.

New therapeutic targets were identified and new drugs have been tested in the increasing number of clinical trials. In parallel drugs newly developed for e.g. heart disease or cancer are now increasingly used also in patients with chronic kidney disease with specific problems of namely safety, but also efficacy.

All manuscripts submitted to Frontiers in Nephrology that report on studies conducted in human subjects must conform with current regulation and the Declaration of Helsinki, and must receive approval from the Institutional Review Board and patient informed consent. Animal welfare and Ethics Committee approval is required for studies involving animals.

Frontiers in Nephrology is organized into Specialty Sections that cover different areas of research in nephrology. Authors should refer to the author guidelines for details on article types and the submission process.