Mission & scope

Frontiers in Nephrology is a multidisciplinary journal that addresses all key areas of experimental and clinical nephrology.

Led by Field Chief Editor, Vladimir Tesar (Charles University, Czech Republic), the journal advances understanding of kidney and renal diseases, diagnosis and treatment - ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients. Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC) and the DOAJ, among others, Frontiers in Nephrology welcomes research contributions in the field of nephrology, bridging the gap between scientific advancements and clinical practice. Topics include, but are not limited to:

blood purification

critical care nephrology

glomerular disease

kidney transplantation

onconephrology

palliative nephrology.

The journal encourages submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Nephrology is committed to advancing developments in the field of nephrology by providing unrestricted access to articles and facilitating the communication of scientific knowledge to researchers and the public.

Ethics statement:

All manuscripts submitted to Frontiers in Nephrology that report on studies conducted in human subjects must conform with current regulation and the Declaration of Helsinki, and must receive approval from the Institutional Review Board and patient informed consent. Animal welfare and Ethics Committee approval is required for studies involving animals.