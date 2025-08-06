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Medical University of Warsaw
Warsaw, Poland
Specialty Chief Editor
Onconephrology
School of Medicine in Katowice, Medical University of Silesia
Katowice, Poland
Associate Editor
Onconephrology
ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Onconephrology
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Onconephrology