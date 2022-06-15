Scope

The Blood Purification section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and advancement of blood purification techniques and their impact on health and the environment.

Led by Dr. Peter Kotanko from The Renal Research Institute, the Blood Purification section welcomes submissions in the various domains of nephrology, which address the challenges between the growing global need for kidney replacement and its provision.

This section also welcomes diverse research perspectives, including environmental and socio-economic aspects of blood purification technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

accumulation of solutes and their effects on body functions

blood purification technologies and their ecological impact

impaired functions of kidneys and other organs

Impact of climate change and extreme weather events on dialysis patient outcomes

socio-economic aspects of blood purification

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of blood purification and their implications on health, technology, and the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the study of blood purification techniques, ecological impact of blood purification technologies, and socio-economic aspects of blood purification and which supports SDGs 3, 6, 9, and 12.

The Blood Purification section does not consider submissions focusing on serum biomarkers or clinical diagnosis without a relevance to blood purification techniques, processes, or advancements. However, studies that emphasize the development or improvement of blood purification methods, as well as their implications on health, technology, and the environment, are within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nephrology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.