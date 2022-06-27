Scope

Impaired functions of the kidneys and other organs may result in the accumulation of solutes and entail adverse effects on body functions. Therefore, blood purification is a broad topic that was traditionally orientated along the dimensions of specific solutes and technologies to remove them. While the Blood Purification section of Frontiers Nephrology builds on that tradition, it also widens the scope to include environmental and socio-economic aspects of blood purification. Manuscripts that address the ecological impact of blood purification technologies and that focus on reducing the foreseen widening gap between the globally growing need for kidney replacement and its provision are particularly welcome.

