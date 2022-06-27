Scope

Critically ill patients often develop an acute kidney injury (AKI), which requires specific medical treatment. In fact, the medical intervention in these critical patients must cover expertise in pulmonary and cardiovascular support, electrolyte and acid-base balance correction, nutrition and in many cases the use of kidney function replacement therapies (KRT). The Critical Care Nephrology (CCN) section of Frontiers in Nephrology aims to publish high-quality clinical and fundamental Research in all fields of CCN.

Critical Care Nephrology covers, but is not limited to:

- Epidemiology of AKI

- Pathogenic mechanisms of AKI

- AKI in septic patients

- AKI in COVID-19 infected patients

- Different techniques of KRT

- KRT in drug-related AKI

- KRT in ICU

- KRT in cardio-renal syndromes

- KRT in immune-mediated AKI

- KRT in combination with other organ substitution therapies (e.g. ECMO, CO2 removal)

- AKI as a risk factor for CKD

- Trials in critical ill patients

Clinical Research, Palliative Care and CKD-focused studies are not covered in this section. Authors who intend to submit manuscripts concerning these subjects should refer to the other relevant sections of Frontiers in Nephrology.

We will accept all types of contributions: original research papers, reviews, clinical trials, case studies and observations but are also interested in hypotheses or research protocols.