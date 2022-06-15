Scope

The Critical Care Nephrology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and treatment of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in critically ill patients.

Led by Dr. Piergiorgio Messa from the University of Milan, the Critical Care Nephrology section welcomes submissions in various domains of nephrology, which address the complex needs of patients with AKI and related conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

AKI as a risk factor for chronic kidney disease

AKI in covid-19 infected patients

AKI in septic patients

different techniques of kidney function replacement therapies

epidemiology of AKI

KRT in cardio-renal syndromes

KRT in combination with other organ substitution therapies (e.g. ECMO, Carbon Dioxide removal)

KRT in drug-related AKI

KRT in immune-mediated AKI

KRT in intensive care units

pathogenic mechanisms of AKI

trials in critically ill patients

The section welcomes detailed, in-depth knowledge submissions covering the diagnosis, management and treatment of AKI, its complications in critically ill patients and which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nephrology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.