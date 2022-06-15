Institute of Biophysics and Biomedical Engineering, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

Scope

The Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the theory and applications of models in relation to physiological structure and function in health and disease.

The Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets section welcomes submissions in various domains of network physiology, which connect the understanding of complex systems and their interactions, including organ systems and sub-systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence

data mining

decision making

different types of neural networks

fuzzy sets

fuzzy systems

generalized nets

generalized nets modeling

intuitionistic fuzzy sets

interval valued intuitionistic fuzzy sets

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the modeling and analysis of complex systems using Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: 9. Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; and 17. Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of network physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.