Scope

The Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets section of Frontiers in Network Physiology is dedicated to publishing and disseminating new and significant findings in theory and applications of Generalized Nets (GNs) and Fuzzy Sets (FSs).

The GNs constitute a discrete tool for the universal description of adaptable, flexible, structured, and reusable models of complex systems with many different and interacting components, not necessarily of the homogeneous structure and origin, usually involved in parallel, simultaneous activities. GNs represent a significant extension and generalization of the concept of Petri nets, as well as of other Petri nets extensions and modifications. Enhancing the practical applicability of the generalized nets constitutes an important direction of research and development, complemented by the theoretical research and investigations of the relations between generalized nets and other concepts. The other main topics covered in this section are the fuzzy sets of L. Zadeh. In classical set theory, the membership of an element to a set is assessed in binary terms according to a bivalent condition — an element either belongs or not belong to a fixed subset of a given universe. By contrast, fuzzy set theory permits the gradual assessment of the membership of elements in a set by values in the interval [0, 1]. The theory of intuitionistic fuzzy sets further extends both concepts by using two functions for the assessment of the elements: μ for membership and ν for non-membership, which belong to the interval [0, 1] and whose sum belongs to the same interval, as well. The two mathematical formalisms allow modelling highly complex dynamic relationships and are capable of dealing with the complexity of physiological structure and function in health and disease and communications among integrated organ systems and sub-systems.

Areas covered by this Section include, but are not limited to:

- Generalized Nets

- Generalized Nets modelling

- Different types of neural networks

- Intuitionistic Fuzzy Sets

- Interval valued intuitionistic fuzzy sets

- Fuzzy Sets

- Fuzzy Systems

- Decision making

- Artificial intelligence

- Data mining.

Researchers involved in the field have a broad range of backgrounds from computer science and applied mathematics to neuroscience, physiology and medicine. It is advisable for the studies to contribute insights into GN’s and Fuzzy sets. Manuscripts dealing with modifications of the fuzzy sets for which there is not clear proof that they are correctly defined and that are different than the fuzzy sets, IFSs and interval-valued IFSs do not fall within the scope of this Section.