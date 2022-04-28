Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University of Palermo
Palermo , Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Information Theory
University of São Paulo
São Paulo , Brazil
Associate Editor
Information Theory
Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health, Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, University of Milan
Milan , Italy
Associate Editor
Information Theory
UMR7289 Institut de Neurosciences de la Timone (INT)
Marseille , France
Associate Editor
Information Theory