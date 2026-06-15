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We've updated the mission and scope of Frontiers in Network Physiology to clearly set out the aims for this groundbreaking and multidisciplinary journal.
This collection brings together cutting-edge empirical and theoretical work mapping interactions among physiological systems across scales, methods, and modalities—laying the groundwork for the Human Physiolome and the future of integrative physiology.
The New Frontier of Network Physiology: From Temporal Dynamics to the Synchronization and Principles of Integration in Networks of Physiological Systems, Volume III. Edited by Professor Plamen Ch. Ivanov and Professor Andras Eke
Comorbidity Networks: Mapping and Interpreting Interactions Across Organ Systems, edited by Professor Rosario Nunzio Mantegna of the University of Palermo, seeks work on comorbidity as a systems-level phenomenon using interdisciplinary data science tools.
Network approach reveals preferential T-cell and macrophage association with α-linked β-cells in early stage of insulitis in NOD mice by Vira Kravets at University of California San Diego
University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Network Physiology of Exercise
McGill University
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Network Physiology of Exercise
University of Castilla-La Mancha
Ciudad Real, Spain
Associate Editor
Network Physiology of Exercise
University of Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Associate Editor
Network Physiology of Exercise