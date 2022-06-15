Scope

The Information Theory section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application of information theory in network physiology.

Led by Dr. Luca Faes from the University of Palermo, the Information Theory section welcomes submissions in the various domains of information theory, which connect the general field of Shannon information theory to the study of networks in computational physiology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications at the microscale or mesoscale level, such as cellular/neuronal networks and multi-electrode arrays

applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning to network physiology, emphasizing information-theoretic aspects

causality and directed information transfer in network physiology

complexity in physiological systems

entropy measures for quantifying information generation, storage, and transmission within and between physiological systems

graph-theoretical and higher-order representations of networks derived from information measures

higher-order interactions in physiological networks

linear/nonlinear parametric models for predicting network dynamics

multiscale and frequency-domain representation of networks

single organ applications, such as spatially distributed brain dynamics (EEG, MEG, fMRI, fNIRS) or cardiac dynamics

time-varying and non-stationary representation of information dynamics

multiple organ applications, such as brain-heart and brain-periphery interactions, and cardiovascular and cardiorespiratory interactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of information-theoretic methods in the analysis of physiological networks from the cellular to the organ level.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of information theory and network physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.