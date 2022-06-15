Scope

The Network Physiology of Exercise section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary study of physiological networks in relation to physical activity, exercise, and sports.

Led by Dr. Natàlia Balagué from the University of Barcelona, the Network Physiology of Exercise section welcomes submissions in various domains of network physiology, which connect diverse areas such as systems biology, integrative exercise physiology, complex systems science, and novel methodological approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section are any intra-individual time-series-based research and include:

entire organisms and their social network effects

genomic, epigenomic, proteomic, transcriptomic, and metabolomic signaling pathways and networks

integrated organ network interactions

microbial communities and neural systems

network-based measures for personalized assessment techniques, interventions, and treatments

novel time series techniques, computational, analytical, and modeling approaches

intra-individual variability and generalizations at the population level

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the dynamic mechanisms of coordination and network integration among physiological systems responsible for recovering from exercise under different fitness and health statuses.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of network physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.