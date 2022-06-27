Scope

The Network Physiology of Exercise section of Frontiers in Network Physiology publishes fundamental and applied research over a broad range from genomic, epigenomic, proteomic, transcriptomic and metabolomic signaling pathways and networks to microbial communities, neural systems, integrated organ network interactions, entire organisms and their social networks effects, in relation to any type of physical activity, exercise or sport.

Physiological networks embedded in a multilayer organization across spatio-temporal scales cooperate synergistically (horizontally and vertically) during exercise to satisfy the imposed physiological demands while maintaining homeodynamics. Challenging the adaptive capacity of multilayer physiological networks, exercise provides unique testing ground to extract relevant information about the stability and resilience of these networks, and offers a framework to investigate basic principles and dynamic mechanisms of coordination and network integration among physiological systems responsible for recovering from exercise under different fitness and health status.

This section journal aims to provide a visionary perspective on the emerging field of Network Physiology of Exercise coordinating interdisciplinary efforts from diverse areas like Systems Biology, Integrative Exercise Physiology, Complex Systems Science, and novel methodological approaches derived from recent advances in Network Theory, Dynamical Systems, Computational and Statistical Physics, and Biomedical informatics. It encourages novel time series techniques, computational, analytical and modelling approaches focused on intra-individual variability with subsequent generalizations at populational level. The journal will foster research that leads to a paradigm shift from the traditional framework in Exercise Physiology establishing a new class of network-based measures for personalized assessment techniques, interventions and treatments oriented to prevent and restore health, and promote technological innovations and research

Particularly encouraged are submissions that build bridges between disciplines, search to establish general principles of physiological interactions and dynamical network mechanisms, improve current definitions and understanding of exercise-related phenomena (e.g. performance, overtraining, levels of fatigue, sports injuries) and their connection to other processes like aging and disease from a Network Physiology perspective. Original research articles, views, opinions and reviews of the current state-of-the-art in Exercise Physiology in relation to network integrative approaches are welcomed. This section operates in close collaboration with other sections of Frontiers in Network Physiology.