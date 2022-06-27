Scope

The Aging and Frailty section of Frontiers in Network Physiology publishes high-quality biomedical, population health, clinical, applied, translational and technology-focused research across the field of human aging, with a focus on measuring, modelling and understanding the complex dynamic interactions that occur between aging physiological systems. The section aims to cover the wide spectrum of aging ranging from healthy states characterised by physiological resilience, to diseased states of dysregulation in multiple physiological systems conferring vulnerability to stressors. The latter is defined as frailty.

With increasing aging worldwide and the pressing need to minimise frailty and maximise resilience in older populations, Aging and Frailty will publish research that improves our understanding of the complex interactions among diverse organ systems that occur in aging. The journal aligns with the new field of Network Physiology, which aims to develop new theoretical frameworks and dynamic network approaches to understand how the horizontal integration of healthy and/or diseased physiological systems leads to global behavior and distinct physiological functions (from resilience to frailty) at the organism level. The need for advanced analytic tools and a key focus on research translation will attract interest from both STEM and health/medical sciences.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· Cardiovascular and neurovascular sciences

· Neurocognitive science and neurophysiology

· Gait and mobility analysis, wearable accelerometry

· Neuromuscular, neuroendocrine and metabolic sciences

· Continuous physiological monitoring and dynamic modelling

· Modelling and prediction of physiological perturbations to stressors across systems

· Modelling and prediction of resilient physiological states in aging

· Modelling and prediction of adverse outcomes from perturbations to stressors across systems, manifesting as common geriatric syndromes such as falls, syncope, cognitive and/or functional decline

The journal will not consider purely basic or epidemiological submissions that do not include physiological measurement in aging humans. For such submissions, authors may consider Frontiers in Aging.