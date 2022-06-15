Scope

The Networks in Aging and Frailty section focuses on advancing research in the field of human aging, particularly in understanding the complex interactions between aging physiological systems.

The Networks in Aging and Frailty section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of network physiology, aiming to enhance the comprehension of how physiological systems interact in both healthy and diseased states during aging.

This section considers topics such as:

cardiovascular and neurovascular sciences

continuous physiological monitoring and dynamic modeling

gait and mobility analysis, wearable accelerometry

modeling and prediction of adverse outcomes from perturbations to stressors across systems, manifesting as common geriatric syndromes such as falls, syncope, cognitive and/or functional decline

modeling and prediction of physiological perturbations to stressors across systems

modeling and prediction of resilient physiological states in aging

neurocognitive science and neurophysiology

neuromuscular, neuroendocrine, and metabolic sciences

Submissions should offer comprehensive insights into the interactions among diverse organ systems in aging, contributing to the development of new theoretical frameworks and dynamic network approaches.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Networks in Aging and Frailty to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.