Scope

The Networks in Sleep and Circadian Systems section aims to publish research focused on the understanding of sleep science and its relation to networked physiological systems in health and disease.

Led by Dr. Robert Thomas from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, the Networks in Sleep and Circadian Systems section encourages submissions in various domains of sleep and circadian research, which connect the intricate interactions between physiological systems and sleep-wake states.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

autonomic networks in sleep and sleep disorders

carotid body networks and sleep

circadian networks and metabolism

development of sleep and circadian networks

drug modulation of sleep-wake networks

dysfunctional neural networks in parasomnias

dysfunctional organ system networks in sleep deprivation

genetic and epigenetic networks regulating sleep

heart-sleep interactive networks during sleep

hypersomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness, and insomnia as dysfunction in networked neurobiological systems

motor networks in sleep and sleep disorders

multicomponent network physiology model of sleep and circadian systems

network biology of nocturnal intermittent hypoxia

network biology of sleep onset

network biology of sleep slow oscillations

network biology of the arousal response

network physiology of central circadian regulation

network regulation of NREM and REM sleep

network stability and instability in sleep and circadian systems

neurodegeneration disruption of sleep and circadian networks

respiration-sleep interactive networks during sleep

sleep-body networks in mood disorders

synaptic network biology of sleep

the interactome of sleep and circadian systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the networked and coupled sleep biological processes in health and disease. Reports dealing with clinical descriptions, or detailed analysis of single signal streams without considering network interactions do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. For example, a manuscript describing firing characteristics of orexin neurons would be out of scope, but one describing network firing characteristics and interactions of orexin neurons with other wake promoting neural groups would be.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Networks in Sleep and Circadian Systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.