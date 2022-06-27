Scope

The Sleep and Circadian Systems section of Frontier in Network Physiology publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of sleep science, both in health and disease, targeting networked and/or coupled integrated physiological systems. Sleep and wake are the ultimate networked states, with complex integration of functions across and within multiple organ systems. This section has a focus on sleep, but the sleep-wake transition is also of deep interest. All aspects from bench to bedside are considered, including non-human studies and computational modelling. Most sleep disorders can be conceptualized a breakdown of relevant networked or coupled functions. The Journal anticipates that the works published will take the field forward a future guided by integrated and networked signal science. We welcome manuscripts targeting the below and related topics:

· Multicomponent network physiology model of the sleep and circadian systems

· Network physiology of central circadian regulation

· Network stability and instability in sleep and circadian systems

· Network regulation of NREM and REM sleep

· Network biology of the sleep slow oscillations

· Sleep-body networks in mood disorders

· Hypersomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness, and insomnia as dysfunction in networked neurobiological systems

· Drug modulation of sleep-wake networks

· Network biology of the arousal response

· Network biology of sleep onset

· Dysfunctional neural networks in parasomnias

· Synaptic network biology of sleep

· Circadian networks and metabolism

· Development of sleep and circadian networks

· Motor networks in sleep and sleep disorders

· Heart-sleep interactive networks during sleep

· Respiration-sleep interactive networks during sleep

· Genetic and epigenetic networks regulating sleep

· Dysfunctional organ system networks in sleep deprivation

· A network physiology approach to sleep diagnostics and therapeutics

· Autonomic networks in sleep and sleep disorders

· Network biology of nocturnal intermittent hypoxia

· The interactome of sleep and circadian systems

· Neurodegeneration disruption of sleep and circadian networks

· Carotid body networks and sleep

All studies must contribute insights into networked and coupled sleep biological process in health and disease. Reports dealing with clinical descriptions, or detailed analysis of single signal streams without considering network interactions do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. For example, a manuscript describing firing characteristics of orexin neurons would be out of scope, but one describing network firing characteristics and interactions of orexin neurons with other wake promoting neural groups would be. This section will operate in close collaboration with other sections within the Network Physiology group.