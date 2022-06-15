Scope

The Networks in the Brain System section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary study of human brain networks and their applications in medicine.

Led by Dr. Klaus Lehnertz from the University of Bonn, the Networks in the Brain System section welcomes submissions in the various domains of network physiology, which connect fundamental science to medical applications. It focuses on understanding, measuring, modelling, and controlling physical, biological, structural and dynamical properties of networks (and of networks of networks) of functional units of the brain system, their interactions among each other across all spatial and temporal scales, and with other organs or processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analysis, modeling, prediction, and control of evolving structural and functional brain networks

assessment and analysis of dynamics and emerging phenomena of and on brain networks

brain networks underlying and network approaches to cognition, behavior, and disorders

interactions of brain (dys-)functions with dynamics of other organ systems

multivariate time series analysis tools, data-driven modeling, network analysis

network stability and instability in sleep and circadian systems

scale-bridging mathematical and numerical analysis of brain networks

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physical, biological, structural, and dynamical properties of networks and their interactions across all spatial and temporal scales.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of network physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.