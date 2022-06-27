Scope

The Networks in the Brain System section of Frontiers in Network Physiology publishes high-quality, interdisciplinary, and translational-oriented, original articles and reviews on research on human brain networks, from basic science to medical applications. It focuses on understanding, measuring, modelling, and controlling physical, biological, structural and dynamical properties of networks (and of networks of networks) of functional units of the brain system, their interactions among each other across all spatial and temporal scales, and with other organs or processes. The journal aligns with the new field of Network Physiology, which aims to develop new theoretical frameworks and dynamic network approaches to understand how the horizontal integration of healthy and/or diseased physiological systems leads to global behavior and distinct (patho-)physiological functions at the organism level.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· Scale-bridging mathematical and numerical analysis of brain networks

· Assessment and analysis of dynamics and emerging phenomena of and on brain networks

· Network stability and instability in sleep and circadian systems

· Analysis, modeling, prediction, and control of evolving structural and functional brain networks

· Brain networks underlying and network approaches to cognition, behavior, and disorders

· Interactions of brain (dys-)functions with dynamics of other organ systems

· Multivariate time series analysis tools, data-driven modelling, network analysis

The journal will not consider purely basic or any other studies of isolated phenomena as well as studies focusing on analysis, modeling, or control that are not related to brain networks.