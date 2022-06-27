Scope

The Networks in the Cardiovascular System section of Frontiers in Network Physiology publishes high-quality research on fundamental physical, biological, and dynamical properties of functional units of the cardiovascular system and their interactions among each other and with other organs or processes, from basic science to medical applications. The units of the cardiovascular system form a hierarchy of networks consisting of:

· Components and functionality of intracellular dynamics of cardiomyocytes

· Electromechanical feedback and excitation-contraction coupling of cardiomyocytes

· Excitable spatial-temporal dynamics in the heart muscle and its control

· Fluid flow and mechanical dynamics of the network of blood vessels

· Interaction of cardiac dynamics with respiration, brain function, etc.

· Imaging, multivariate time series analysis, data-driven modelling, including novel approaches based on machine learning and network analysis

All studies must contribute insights into the interaction of the constituents of cardiac dynamics. Work focussing on single units, univariate time series, or any other studies of isolated phenomena, are covered by our sister journals in Frontiers in Physiology, Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics, or Frontiers in Physics, for example.