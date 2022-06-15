Scope

The Networks in the Cardiovascular System section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the fundamental properties and interactions of cardiovascular system components and their connections with other organs or processes.

Led by Dr. Ulrich Parlitz from Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization, the Networks in the Cardiovascular System section welcomes submissions in the various domains of network physiology, which explore the connections between basic science and medical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

components and functionality of intracellular dynamics of cardiomyocytes

electromechanical feedback and excitation-contraction coupling of cardiomyocytes

excitable spatial-temporal dynamics in the heart muscle and its control

fluid flow and mechanical dynamics of the network of blood vessels

imaging, multivariate time series analysis, data-driven modelling, including novel approaches based on machine learning and network analysis

interaction of cardiac dynamics with respiration, brain function, etc.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interaction of the constituents of cardiac dynamics.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) with a particular focus on SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of network physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.