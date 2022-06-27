ulrich parlitz
Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization
Göttingen, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System
University of Castilla-La Mancha
Ciudad Real, Spain
Associate Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System
Faculdade Israelita de Ciências da Saúde Albert Einstein Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System
Physical-Technical Federal Institute
Braunschweig/Brunswick, Germany
Associate Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System
Rey Juan Carlos University
Móstoles, Spain
Associate Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System
University of Adelaide
Adelaide, Australia
Associate Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System
University of Havana
Havana, Cuba
Associate Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System
Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System
Witten/Herdecke University
Witten, Germany
Associate Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System
Scientific Clinical Institute Maugeri (ICS Maugeri)
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System
Campus Bio-Medico University
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System
Jessenius Faculty of Medicine, Comenius University
Martin, Slovakia
Associate Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System
Max-Planck-Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organisation, Max Planck Society
Göttingen, Germany
Associate Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System
Ghent University
Ghent, Belgium
Associate Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System
Upstate Medical University
Syracuse, United States
Associate Editor
Networks in the Cardiovascular System