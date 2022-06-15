Scope

The Networks in the Respiratory System section is committed to publishing research centered on the exploration of respiratory physiology and medicine through the lens of network science.

Under the guidance of Dr. Béla Suki from Boston University, the Networks in the Respiratory System section encourages submissions that span various domains of respiratory network research, aiming to enhance understanding and provide new insights in both basic research and medical applications.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

biochemical and signaling networks, like cytokine networks of respiratory diseases

genetic networks of respiratory diseases

neural networks, such as the brain respiratory rhythm generator or innervation of airways

network approaches to diagnosis, for instance, deep neural networks for detection of early disease pathologies such as lung cancer

network approaches to disease progression, like percolation networks of fibrosis

network approaches to medical decisions, like Bayesian networks

network-network interactions, for example, cell-cell interaction network interacting with the elastic network of the parenchyma in an inflammatory disease

network transitions, such as the network of collagens in progressive pulmonary fibrosis suddenly affecting organ-level function

physiological networks, including airway, vascular, septal wall or surfactant-related networks

structural networks at the cellular level, such as cytoskeletal networks of airway smooth muscle, epithelial or fibroblast cells

structural and interdependent networks in the extracellular matrix, for example, collagen, elastin or their combined networks within the alveolar septa

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the application of network science to respiratory physiology and medicine.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Networks in the Respiratory System to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.