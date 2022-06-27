Scope

The Networks in the Respiratory System section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of respiratory physiology and medicine, a topical branch of Network Physiology that examines structure and function in the context of networks. Respiration plays an integral role in human biology and physiology and the application of network science to respiration is expected to advance the field both in basic research and medical applications. Topics of interest include discovery of new networks in the respiratory system and using networks to provide new understanding or put an old issue in a new perspective. The interdisciplinary forum of Networks in the Respiratory System solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to:

· Structural networks at the cellular level (e.g. cytoskeletal network of airway smooth muscle);

· Structural networks in the extracellular matrix (e.g. collagen network of the alveolar septa)

· Biochemical and signaling networks (e.g., cytokine networks of respiratory diseases)

· Genetic networks of respiratory diseases

· Physiological networks (e.g., airway, vascular or surfactant)

· Neural networks (e.g., brain respiratory rhythm generator)

· Network approaches to disease progression (e.g., percolation networks of fibrosis)

· Network approaches to diagnosis (e.g., deep neural networks in lung cancer detection)

· Network approaches to medical decisions (e.g., Bayesian networks)

· Network-network interactions such as the cell-cell interaction network interacting the elastic network of the parenchyma in an inflammatory disease

· Network transitions such as the network of collagens in pulmonary fibrosis suddenly start affecting organ level function.

Reports dealing with technical or mathematical development of network properties in general do not fall within the scope of this section.