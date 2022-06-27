Scope

The Networks of Dynamical Systems section of Frontiers in Network Physiology publishes high-quality fundamental research across all aspects of collective dynamics of and on complex networks with application to functions and mechanisms in living systems. Complex networks are an ubiquitous paradigm in nature, with a wide field of applications ranging from physics, chemistry, biology, neuroscience, physiology, medicine to socio-economic systems. The human organism is an integrated network of organ systems, individual organs, cells, biomolecules, which all interact with each other on various levels. Rather than attempting to study the individual, isolated parts, the field of networks of dynamical systems focusses on the interaction between the different units which leads to the emergence of novel collective behavior not present in the isolated systems. Central to the physiological functioning are nonlinear, dynamic or adaptive biophysical and biochemical interactions, control mechanisms, communication and information exchange between cells and organs. This applies to the normal physiological state as well as to pathological states including diseases. Recent research on dynamical networks has revealed a plethora of collective dynamic phenomena. Synchronization is an important universal feature of the dynamics in networks of coupled nonlinear oscillators. Various synchronization patterns are known, like cluster synchronization where the network splits into groups of synchronous elements, or partial synchronization patterns such as chimera states where the system splits into coexisting domains of coherent (synchronized) and incoherent (desynchronized) states.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· nonlinear dynamics and control of complex networks in physiology

· delay-coupled networks

· adaptive networks

· multilayer networks

· interplay of local dynamics and network topology, delay, and noise

· bifurcation analysis and stability

· synchronization patterns

· applications in all areas of physiology

Researchers involved in the field have a broad range of backgrounds from physics and applied mathematics to neuroscience, physiology and medicine. All studies must contribute insights into dynamical systems and networks aspects. Reports restricted to specific biochemical aspects do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals.