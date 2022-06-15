Institute for Theoretical Physics, Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Technical University of Berlin

Scope

The Networks of Dynamical Systems section aims to publish research focused on the collective dynamics of and on complex networks in living systems.

Under the guidance of Dr. Eckehard Schöll from the Institute for Theoretical Physics at the Technische Universität Berlin, the Networks of Dynamical Systems section encourages submissions that explore the various domains of network physiology. This section emphasizes the interaction between different units in living systems, leading to the emergence of novel collective behavior.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive networks

applications in all areas of physiology

bifurcation analysis and stability

delay-coupled networks

interplay of local dynamics and network topology, delay, and noise

multilayer networks

nonlinear dynamics and control of complex networks in physiology

synchronization patterns

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the dynamics and networks aspects of living systems, contributing to the understanding of physiological functioning and pathological states. Please note that all papers should be related in some way to network physiology, and this should be reflected in the title, abstract, introduction, discussion, and citations, and should include network physiology as a keyword.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Networks of Dynamical Systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.