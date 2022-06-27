eckehard schöll
Institute for Theoretical Physics, Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Technical University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems
University of Burdwan
Bardhaman, India
Associate Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems
Federal University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems
Institute of Physics, University of Belgrade
Belgrade, Serbia
Associate Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems
Amirkabir University of Technology
Tehran, Iran
Associate Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems
National Institute for Physiological Sciences (NIPS)
Okazaki, Japan
Associate Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems
University of Sussex
Brighton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems
Research Institute of Intelligent Complex Systems, Fudan University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems
Federal University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
Rochester, United States
Associate Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems
Ohio University
Athens, United States
Associate Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems
Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Associate Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems
Naval Research Laboratory
Washington D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems
University of Potsdam
Potsdam, Germany
Associate Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems
Centro de Tecnología Biomédica, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems
National Centre of Scientific Research Demokritos
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Networks of Dynamical Systems