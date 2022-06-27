plamen ch. ivanov
Boston University
Boston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks
Bar-Ilan University
Ramat Gan, Israel
Associate Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks
University of Belgrade
Belgrade, Serbia
Associate Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks
Autonomous Metropolitan University (Iztapalapa)
Mexico City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks
Semmelweis University
Budapest, Hungary
Associate Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks
Cornell University
Ithaca, United States
Associate Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks
Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri IRCCS
Ranica (Bergamo), Italy
Associate Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks
University of Cincinnati
Cincinnati, United States
Associate Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks
National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Associate Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks
University of Maribor
Maribor, Slovenia
Associate Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks
Bar-Ilan University
Ramat Gan, Israel
Associate Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks
University of Cincinnati
Cincinnati, United States
Associate Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks
Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, Boston University
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks
Khalifa University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Associate Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Systems Interactions and Organ Networks