We believe all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore the benefits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and transparently.

By eliminating the barriers that block the free distribution of knowledge, open access enables scientists to collaborate better, innovate faster, and deliver the solutions we need for healthy lives on a healthy planet.

That's why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. See more information on open access.