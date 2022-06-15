Mission & scope

Frontiers in Nuclear Medicine is a multidisciplinary journal that advances the use of nuclear medicine in diagnostics and therapeutics as an essential part of patient care.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Adriaan A. Lammertsma (University Medical Center Groningen, Netherlands) and an outstanding international editorial board, Frontiers in Nuclear Medicine publishes research that is dedicated to the application and development of nuclear medicine techniques for diagnostic and/or therapeutic purposes across all major subspecialties involved, including:

dosimetry and radiation safety

PET and SPECT

physics and data analysis

radiomics and artificial intelligence

radionuclide therapy

radiopharmacy and radiochemistry.

Frontiers in Nuclear Medicine welcomes research studies that include advances in technology, diagnostics studies, AI applied to image interpretation, as well as studies on radionuclide therapy. In addition, the journal welcomes studies on the synthesis and evaluation of novel radiotracers, studies that aim to quantify radiotracer uptake, as well as novel multi-disciplinary and cross-disciplinary studies in nuclear medicine. Finally, research and clinical practice of nuclear medicine in disciplines such as neurology, oncology, cardiology, and inflammatory diseases are encouraged, together with studies in which nuclear medicine methodology is used for drug development and precision medicine.

The journal also welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Manuscripts that focus solely on the diagnosis or therapy of diseases without applying nuclear medicine techniques are not suitable for publication in this journal. In addition, studies that do not utilize or discuss the application of nuclear medicine methods in their research are not within the scope of this journal.

Frontiers in Nuclear Medicine is committed to advancing developments in the field of nuclear medicine by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.