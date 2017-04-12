Mission & scope

Frontiers in Nuclear Medicine is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across four major specialties of PET and SPECT, radiopharmacy, radionuclide therapy, and dosimetry and radiation safety, supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers.

This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge, impactful discoveries and clinical experience to researchers, academics, clinicians, industries, and the public worldwide. As a specialized area of radiology, nuclear medicine uses very small amounts of radioactive materials or radiopharmaceuticals to examine organ function and structure. In recent years, the field of nuclear medicine has been significant to help diagnose and treat abnormalities early in the progression of diseases.

The overarching scope and mission of this journal of Frontiers in Nuclear Medicine is to publish and disseminate high-quality research studies that include advances in technology, diagnostics studies and artificial intelligence applied to imaging interpretations. In parallel, research and clinical practice of radiology has also been significantly impacted by their interactions with other disciplines such as radiology, neurology, oncology, cardiology and pathology, among others. This journal welcomes contributions that develop and apply novel multi-disciplinary and cross-disciplinary methodologies and technologies into nuclear medicine, particularly, in the five specialties mentioned above.