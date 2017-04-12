adriaan anthonius lammertsma
Department of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, University Medical Center Groningen
Groningen, Netherlands
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Nuclear Medicine
Department of Advanced Biomedical Sciences, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Naples Federico II
Napoli, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
PET and SPECT
Cantonal Hospital St.Gallen
St. Gallen, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Radionuclide Therapy
Tohoku University
Sendai, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
Erasmus Medical Center
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Dosimetry and Radiation Safety
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
PET and SPECT
University Medical Center Groningen
Groningen, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Physics and Data Analysis
Faculty of Medicine, Gazi University
Ankara, Türkiye
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Federico II University Hospital
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Süleyman Demirel University
Isparta, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Dosimetry and Radiation Safety
University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Associate Editor
Physics and Data Analysis
Unità di Medicina Nucleare, GSTeP Radiopharmacy, Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
New York, United States
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Department of Advanced Biomedical Sciences, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Naples Federico II
Napoli, Italy
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Moffitt Cancer Center
Tampa, United States
Associate Editor
Radiomics and Artificial Intelligence