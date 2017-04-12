alberto cuocolo
Department of Advanced Biomedical Sciences, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Naples Federico II
Napoli, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
PET and SPECT
Faculty of Medicine, Gazi University
Ankara, Türkiye
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Federico II University Hospital
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Unità di Medicina Nucleare, GSTeP Radiopharmacy, Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
New York, United States
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Department of Advanced Biomedical Sciences, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Naples Federico II
Napoli, Italy
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Hadassah Medical Center
Jerusalem, Israel
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
University Hospital of Padua
Padua, Italy
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Policlinico Tor Vergata
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Department of Advanced Biomedical Sciences, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Naples Federico II
Napoli, Italy
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Karolinska Institutet (KI)
Solna, Sweden
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Emory University
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT
Uppsala University
Uppsala, Sweden
Associate Editor
PET and SPECT