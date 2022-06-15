Scope

The Radiomics and Artificial Intelligence section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of medical informatics, computational imaging, and artificial intelligence in nuclear medicine.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Regina Beets-Tan from The Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), the Radiomics and Artificial Intelligence section welcomes submissions in various domains of nuclear medicine, which connect novel data-driven computer technologies to address clinically relevant questions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

algorithms for extraction, selection, and modeling of molecular and tracer imaging-derived radiomics features

machine learning models for multimodal processing in molecular and tracer imaging, including multi-modal registration and alignment, as well as multi-modal visualization and interaction

machine learning models for reconstruction and improvement of molecular and tracer imaging

machine learning models for segmentation of molecular and tracer imaging

machine learning modeling of molecular tracers and dosimetry

predictive and prognostic machine learning models based on molecular and tracer imaging

radiomics biomarkers derived from molecular and tracer imaging

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of radiomics and artificial intelligence in nuclear medicine, focusing on the listed topics to ensure relevance and specificity.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The Radiomics and Artificial Intelligence section does not consider submissions that solely focus on nuclear medicine or artificial intelligence.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of radiomics and artificial intelligence to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.