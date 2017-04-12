Scope

The Radiomics and AI section of Frontiers in Nuclear Medicine publishes high-quality applied, translational and clinical research across the field of medical informatics, computational imaging and artificial intelligence, an important and growing topic of within the field of nuclear medicine, that studies the role of novel data-driven computer technologies on nuclear medicine to answer clinical questions of relevance.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Radiomics biomarkers derived from molecular and tracer imaging;

• Algorithms for the extraction, selection and modeling of molecular and tracer imaging-derived radiomics features;

• Predictive and prognostic machine learning models based on molecular and tracer imaging;

• Machine learning models for the reconstruction and improvement of molecular and tracer imaging;

• Machine learning models for the segmentation of molecular and tracer imaging;

• Machine learning models for multimodal processing in molecular and tracer imaging, including multi-modal registration and alignment, as well as multi-modal visualization and interaction;

• Machine learning modeling of molecular tracers and dosimetry.

All studies must contribute insights into nuclear medicine, Radiomics and AI. Reports dealing with nuclear medicine alone, or AI alone do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals.