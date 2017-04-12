Scope

The Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry section aims to publish high-quality original and review articles on fundamental, applied, and translational researches across all aspects of radiochemistry and radiopharmaceutical sciences that can contribute to strengthening, advancing, and expanding clinical researches and practice of nuclear medicine. Since radiopharmacy is an interdisciplinary field of study based on radiochemistry, organic/inorganic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, analytical chemistry, biochemistry, and pharmacology, this section covers a very wide range of research topics, specifically in the following areas, but not limited to:

• Production of radioisotopes for radionuclide imaging and therapy

• Radiochemistry: novel or improved radiolabelling methods and technologies

• Design, synthesis, and biological evaluation of new radiopharmaceuticals

• Studies on imaging and analysis of small or middle animal by PET or SPECT

• Studies on drug delivery system with radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear imaging

• Development of novel radiopharmaceuticals for radiotheranostics

• Application of radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear imaging to drug discovery and development

• Optimization and automation of radiosynthesis of radiopharmaceuticals for clinical practice

Since the Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry section covers researches in the preclinical stage, reports mainly dealing with human data do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to the other section of this journal. All experiments using animals must be approved by the appropriate ethical review.