Scope

The Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of radiochemistry and radiopharmaceutical sciences in nuclear medicine.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Shozo Furumoto from Tohoku University, the Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of radiopharmacy and radiochemistry, which serve to enhance and expand the clinical research and practice of nuclear medicine.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear imaging to drug delivery system and drug discovery and development

biological characterization of radiopharmaceuticals through in vitro, in vivo, ex vivo, and other preclinical experiments

design and synthesis of new radiopharmaceuticals, including in silico approach

development of novel radiopharmaceuticals for radiotheranostics

imaging assay by animal PET or SPECT for radiopharmaceutical development

optimization and automation of radiosynthesis of radiopharmaceuticals for clinical practice

production of radioisotopes for radionuclide imaging and therapy

radiochemistry: novel or improved radiolabelling methods and technologies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the synthesis, development, and application of radiopharmaceuticals and radiochemistry in the context of nuclear medicine.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of radiopharmacy and radiochemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.