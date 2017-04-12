shozo furumoto
Tohoku University
Sendai, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
University Medical Center Groningen
Groningen, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
Vall d'Hebron Research Institute (VHIR)
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
University of Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
Institute for Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Research, Helmholtz Center Dresden-Rossendorf, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers (HZ)
Dresden, Germany
Associate Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
University of Tübingen
Tübingen, Germany
Associate Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure
Pretoria, South Africa
Associate Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
Radioisotope Centre POLATOM, National Centre for Nuclear Research (Poland)
Otwock, Poland
Associate Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
Kanazawa University
Kanazawa, Japan
Associate Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
Hokkaido University
Sapporo, Japan
Associate Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
Department of Nuclear Medicine, University of Navarra Clinic
Pamplona, Spain
Associate Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
Department of Nuclear Medicine, Translational Research Center, Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU)
Erlangen, Germany
Associate Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
University of Oslo
Oslo, Norway
Associate Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)
Mumbai, India
Associate Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry
Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, Medical Center, University of California, San Francisco
San Francisco, United States
Associate Editor
Radiopharmacy and Radiochemistry