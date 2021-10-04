Scope

The Oncology Reviews: Original Research section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in preclinical and clinical aspects of oncology.

Led by Dr. David Chia from the University of California, Los Angeles, the Oncology Reviews: Original Research section welcomes submissions in various domains of oncology, which serve to connect the latest achievements in different fields of oncology for both practicing clinicians and basic researchers.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advancements in oncology treatment methods

clinical oncology research

interdisciplinary approaches in oncology

preclinical oncology studies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the latest developments and findings in oncology research and practice.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of oncology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.