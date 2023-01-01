Mission & scope

Frontiers in Photobiology is an interdisciplinary, peer-reviewed journal that adheres to rigorous standards for research publications in the physical, chemical, environmental and life sciences.

The journal is led by the Field Chief Editor Dario Leister from the Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich, who works with an outstanding editorial board of international scientists. With its open-access policy and interdisciplinary approach, the journal serves as an important platform for the dissemination of scientific knowledge and important discoveries to scientists, industry leaders, and the general public worldwide. Photobiology covers a wide range of subtopics and specializations, but the underlying theme that unites them all is the way living organisms interact with light and the biological consequences that result from these interactions.

The main challenges in photobiology are the complexity of the interactions between light and biological systems and the development of appropriate methods to study these interactions. In addition, in practice, directing light to the right places while avoiding adverse effects of light exposure is a major challenge.

Led by a distinguished Editorial Board of international experts, we strive to report the most rigorous and innovative research, including fundamental and applied studies. Our collaborative and transparent peer-review process ensures that we publish only the highest-quality articles that are at the forefront of signal transduction research.

Areas covered by Frontiers in Photobiology include:

• Light and the activity of biomolecules

• Light and development and behaviour

• Light and metabolism

• Light and (human) health

• Light and (bio)technology, including nanotechnology

• Light and microbial production

• Light and the environment and ecology

Frontiers in Photobiology is an open-access journal that aims to publish outstanding research papers, review articles, commentaries, and ideas on various aspects of photobiology and its applications in diverse fields, including but not limited to microbial, animal and plant physiology, agriculture and horticulture, medicine, biotechnology and food science, and ecology and environmental biology. Because of its interdisciplinary nature, photobiology is critical to both basic and applied research and biotechnology, and Frontiers in Photobiology is open to new and noteworthy contributions from these diverse areas.