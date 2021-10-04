Mission & scope

Frontiers in Photobiology is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the interactions between light and living organisms, as well as the biological consequences of these interactions.

Led by Field Chief Editor Dario Leister from Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich, Frontiers in Photobiology welcomes research contributions in various domains of photobiology, aiming to bridge the gap between fundamental and applied studies. Topics include, but are not limited to:

light and the activity of biomolecules

light and development and behavior

light and metabolism

light and human health

light and biotechnology, including nanotechnology

light and microbial production

light and the environment and ecology

The journal's relevance to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is evident in its contributions to understanding and addressing global challenges such as health, clean energy, innovation, responsible consumption, climate action, and life on land.

Manuscripts considered out-of-scope for Frontiers in Photobiology include those unrelated to the interactions between light and living organisms or those not aligned with the journal's focus on advancing research in photobiology.

Frontiers in Photobiology is committed to advancing developments in the field of photobiology by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.