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Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Photobiology
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
Institute of Botany, Leibniz University Hannover
Hannover, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Photomorphogenesis and Development
Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Photoecology and Environmental Photobiology